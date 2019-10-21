DETROIT — The Detroit Pistons have waived veteran Joe Johnson.
The Pistons announced the move Monday, setting their 15-man roster for Wednesday night's season opener at Indiana.
Detroit signed Johnson last month, but the Pistons maintained that he would be competing for a roster spot, and there was no guarantee of that. The seven-time All-Star did not play in the NBA at all last season and came to Detroit after being named MVP of the BIG3 3-on-3 basketball league.
Johnson appeared in four preseason games, averaging 3.8 points.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wild
Flyers score 4 in the 2nd period, top Golden Knights 6-2
Blame the Flyers' slow start on jet lag, bad hockey, or maybe Gritty just woke up on the wrong side of the cradle. Whatever the reason, the first few weeks of the season again meant Philadelphia was buried in the standings.
Wild
Tarasenko has goal, 2 assists as Blues beat Avalanche 3-1
Vladimir Tarasenko had a goal and two assists to help the St. Louis Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-1 Monday night, snapping a four-game losing streak.
Gophers
Minnesota Scene: Gophers picked to finish fifth in Big Ten women's basketball
Gophers guard/forward Destiny Pitts was selected by both the coaches and the media for the preseason all-conference team.
Wolves
Brooklyn of the West? Wolves have fitting opponent in opener
That the Timberwolves open the regular season Wednesday in Brooklyn is only fitting, considering the Nets influence that is here on the court and off.
Wolves
Where do the Timberwolves rank in our NBA power poll?
The Western Conference is again packed with contenders for the league title.