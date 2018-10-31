University of Minnesota women’s basketball coach Lindsay Whalen has nabbed another highly-regarded point guard.
Jasmine Powell, point guard at Detroit Country Day High School – she used to be a teammate of present Gophers starter Destiny Pitts – announced today on her Twitter account she had committed to the University of Minnesota after considering offers from several other schools, including Massachusetts, Rutgers, Marquette and DePaul.
A 5-6 point guard, Powell led her school to the Michigan Class B championship last spring. She was ranked the 78th best prospect in the 2019 class according to ESPN’s Hoolgurlz, 23rd among point guards. A four-star recruit, Powell is a quick, decisive floor leader, explosive in the open court. She scored 19 points with four assists in last Spring’s Michigan Class B championship win.
Powell joins a 2019 recruiting class for the Gophers that also includes Grace Cumming, a post player from Roosevelt High School in Des Moines, Iowa; post Klarke Sconiers from Christ The King High School in New York City; Stillwater guard Sara Scalia and Des Moines East guard Justice Ross. All are eligible to sign on the early signing day, which is Nov. 14.
