Milwaukee (12-15, 7-8) vs. Detroit (6-22, 4-11)

Calihan Hall, Detroit; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee looks to extend Detroit's conference losing streak to seven games. Detroit's last Horizon win came against the Illinois-Chicago Flames 70-69 on Jan. 25. Milwaukee came up short in a 75-68 game at Oakland in its last outing.

STEPPING UP: The prolific Antoine Davis has averaged 23.4 points and 4.5 assists to lead the charge for the Titans. Chris Brandon has complemented Davis and is accounting for 6.3 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. The Panthers are led by Te'Jon Lucas, who is averaging 15.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and five assists.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Davis has either made or assisted on 56 percent of all Detroit field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 29 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Detroit has lost its last four home games, scoring an average of 67.3 points while giving up 76.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Panthers have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Titans. Detroit has 25 assists on 71 field goals (35.2 percent) across its previous three matchups while Milwaukee has assists on 40 of 79 field goals (50.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Detroit has made 8.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among Horizon teams.