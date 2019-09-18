DETROIT — Police say a 2-year-old Detroit girl has died after getting her head stuck in a power window in a car.
Relatives tell TV station WXYZ that Kierre Allen's father yelled, "My baby, my baby," when he discovered her stuck in the window Monday. He had fallen asleep in the car in a driveway.
Kierre was rushed to a hospital but couldn't be revived.
Her father was arrested for unrelated traffic tickets. The girl's death remains under investigation.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Artist Angela Two Stars selected for Walker Art Center's Indigenous Public Art Commission
The St. Paul-based Dakota artist will install her sculptural commission in fall 2020.
Music
There's a lot to celebrate as Minnesota Orchestra cellist Tony Ross turns 60
Minnesota Orchestra cellist Tony Ross celebrates his 60th with a weekend full of concerts.
TV & Media
Detroit girl, 2, dies after head stuck in car's power window
Police say a 2-year-old Detroit girl has died after getting her head stuck in a power window in a car.
National
Michigan joins New York in banning flavored e-cigarettes
Michigan has joined New York in banning the sale of flavored e-cigarettes as federal health officials investigate the cause of hundreds of serious breathing illnesses in people who have used vaping devices.
National
Appeals court asked to halt discharge of Airmen with HIV
Lawyers for two Air Force members who are HIV-positive have urged a federal appeals court to uphold an injunction that prevents the Trump administration from continuing with discharge proceedings against them.