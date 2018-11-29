DETROIT — Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones has been sworn in to fill Michigan's 13th District House seat, but will only serve in Congress for a few weeks.
Jones was given the oath of office Thursday after leaders in the House reached a deal on seating her while she keeps her job in Detroit. Jones will not take a city salary or conduct Detroit city business while a member of Congress.
Jones won a special election in August to finish former Rep. John Conyers' term, but she didn't win the Democratic primary to run for a full two-year term. Fellow Democrat Rashida Tlaib was elected to the two-year term and will start in January.
Conyers stepped down late last year after sexual harassment claims by former staffers.
