DETROIT — A Detroit church is giving sanctuary to a Michigan man who is facing deportation to Albania.

Central United Methodist Church officials announced at a news conference Tuesday that the church is offering sanctuary to Ded Rranxburgaj, 48, of Southgate, who is scheduled to be deported Jan. 25. The Rranxburgaj family will stay at an apartment in the church indefinitely, church leaders and Michigan United officials said.

Immigration officials told Ded Rranxburgaj in October that he was going to be deported. The administration of President Donald Trump has cracked down on illegal immigration since he took office in January.

"This person is not a terrorist. He's not a threat to your country. He's trying to make a better life," said the Rev. Jill Hardt Zundel, senior pastor of Central United Methodist. "I follow a man named Jesus who flipped tables over, who tried to stop oppression. And that's what we're doing here."

This is the first time a metro Detroit church has announced it'll be providing sanctuary to an immigrant facing deportation under Trump, according to advocates. The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement sensitive locations policy advises against targeting houses of worship and schools for enforcement actions. The church declared itself a sanctuary in 2017 and gave an African family seeking to remain in the country sanctuary last year, church officials said.

Rranxburgaj came to the U.S. with his wife 17 years ago. Rranxburgaj said he was granted temporary humanitarian status after his wife was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis more than a decade ago. He said he has no criminal record and has been working with immigration officials to gain legal status.

His wife, Flora Rranxburgaj, 44, isn't facing deportation because of her condition, which leaves her confined to a wheelchair, said Caitlin Homrich-Knieling, immigrant family defense organizer at Michigan United, a group that advocates for immigrant rights and other issues. The couple's oldest son has qualified for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, while their youngest son is a U.S. citizen.

"To not see my wife very sick and to leave my sons and not ever see them again, that's very, very hard for me and for my family," Ded Rranxburgaj said. He is his wife's sole caregiver: cooking meals, helping her shower and change clothes.

ICE spokesman Khaalid Walls said in an email he expects to have information about the case later Wednesday.