DETROIT — A 16-year-old Detroit girl has been charged with second-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of her newborn earlier this year.
The Wayne County prosecutor's office says the teen is being charged as a juvenile and faces an Oct. 25 pretrial hearing at a juvenile detention center.
Prosecutors say the girl gave birth Feb. 21 in the bathroom of an apartment on the city's eastside.
The newborn was stabbed multiple times, wrapped in a towel and placed in a purse. The purse was hidden in a bedroom closet. Police found the newborn's body the following day.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Business
Lights out: Power cut in California to prevent deadly fires
California's biggest utility cut power to more than a million people Wednesday for what could be days on end in the most sweeping effort in state history to prevent wildfires caused by windblown power lines.
National
Florida congressman turns Trump support into recognition
Long before Republican U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz was calling the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee "Captain Kangaroo," he built a reputation as an agitator who wasn't shy about calling out other lawmakers on social media or with reporters.
Variety
The Latest: Adoptions in trafficking scheme won't be undone
The Latest on an Arizona county official accused of human smuggling in an adoption fraud scheme (all times local):
National
Markets Right Now: Stocks notch their first gain of the week
The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
Nation
Prosecutors say New York Manafort case isn't double jeopardy
State prosecutors in New York City asked a judge Wednesday to reject claims by the defense team for twice-convicted Paul Manafort that their mortgage fraud case is double jeopardy.