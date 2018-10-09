SANDY HOOK, N.J. — A runner who was struck by a deer during a half marathon in New Jersey still managed to cross the finish line.
Christina Sanchez tells the Asbury Park Press that she was on Mile 10 of the Jersey Shore Half Marathon at Sandy Hook on Sunday when a large buck took her out.
Sanchez says the deer came dashing out of the woods and struck her in a "blur of brown and white fur."
The Fair Haven woman was knocked down before the deer sprinted back into a wooded area near Gunnison Beach. She received attention from emergency personnel who gave her the OK and encouraged her to finish the race.
Sanchez finished about 10 minutes slower than her goal time. But she says she wasn't going to give up.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Celebrities
George Taliaferro, 1st black drafted by NFL team, dies at 91
George Taliaferro, the star Indiana running back who in 1949 became the first black player drafted in the NFL when George Halas and the Chicago Bears took him in the 13th round, has died. He was 91.
Variety
Inflatable sea monster takes over a rusting warehouse
A giant sea monster has taken over a building at Philadelphia's Navy Yard, but only temporarily.
Variety
Renewed effort begins for St. Louis MLS franchise, stadium
St. Louis is back in the hunt for a Major League Soccer expansion franchise after the family behind the rental car company Enterprise Holdings announced a bid that calls for a new stadium built mostly with private funding.
Variety
Next step for NBA is hiring women in positions of power
San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich sees one simple way for both the NBA and women to mark real progress in the league.
National
AP Investigation: Deported parents may lose kids to adoption
As the deportees were led off the plane onto the steamy San Salvador tarmac, an anguished Araceli Ramos Bonilla burst into tears, her face contorted…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.