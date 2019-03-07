SHELBY, N.C. — A detainee briefly escaped after a court hearing and ran through a North Carolina town, but his orange jumpsuit gave him away.

The Shelby Star reports that Joseph Lee Short had just appeared in court Wednesday and was waiting with others to be taken back to jail when he removed a leg restraint and ran out of a parking garage.

Sheriff's Office Maj. Durwin Briscoe says Short ran through several parking lots as deputies tracked him down after about five minutes. Briscoe says the "orange jumpsuit helped him stand out."

He has been in jail since May after being charged with robbing a Kings Mountain bank.

Officials at the sheriff's office didn't immediately respond to an email asking if Short has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.