MCALLEN, Texas — A Mexican man detained by Border Patrol for illegal re-entry died Monday at a hospital in Texas.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman Andrew Meehan says the 45-year-old man was initially apprehended Feb. 2 and requested medical attention. He was taken to a medical center and later cleared to return to the Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station. The next day, he requested medical attention again and was taken to a hospital where he stayed until he died Monday.
Meehan says the official cause of death is not yet known, but the medical center diagnosed him with cirrhosis of the liver and congestive heart failure when he was admitted.
The death is under investigation.
Minnesota lawmaker proposes Rare Disease Advisory Council
Research effort could be named after Chloe Barnes, Hopkins toddler who died.
Official: Deputy AG Rosenstein expected to depart in March
A Justice Department official says Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is expected to leave his position in the middle of next month.
Roger Stone apologizes to judge for Instagram post about her
President Donald Trump's longtime confidant Roger Stone has apologized to the judge presiding over his criminal case for an Instagram post featuring a photo of her with what appears to be the crosshairs of a gun.
Klobuchar woos New Hampshire with message of independence
Sen. Amy Klobuchar brought her message of grit and electability to New Hampshire on Monday, where she has just under a year to make an impression with the state's Democratic voters if her presidential campaign is to grow legs outside the Midwest.
