TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency is reporting that an Iranian-British woman detained in Tehran is to face trial on "security charges."
Tasnim quotes the head of Tehran Revolutionary Court, Mousa Ghazanfarabadi, making the announcement, without elaborating.
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe appeared last Sunday at branch 15 of the Revolutionary court and requested a lawyer. The presiding judge said hearings would resume once an attorney is appointed.
On Wednesday, the chief justice of Tehran province, Gholam-Hossein Esmaili, said Zaghari-Ratcliffe's next hearing would be held in the coming weeks.
