TWO RIVERS, Wis. — Investigators are releasing more information about a fatal crash in Manitowoc County that involved a sheriff's deputy.

Manitowoc County Sheriff's Deputy Eric Roehl was trying to stop a vehicle that was traveling at a high rate of speed on county Highway 310 in Two Rivers on Dec. 22, according to officials.

Authorities say the speeding vehicle was driven by Forest Springstube. His vehicle left the roadway and crashed.

WLUK-TV reports there were no passengers in his vehicle.

Law enforcement provided medical aid to Springstube but he died as a result of neck and internal injuries sustained in the crash.

Deputy Roehl has been placed on administrative leave per department policy.