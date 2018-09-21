The nonprofit International Association for Medical Assistance to Travelers (IAMAT) provides guidance to travelers. At its website, iamat.org, input the country to which you plan to travel for a list of recommended vaccinations. Users can also search by health risk, such as malaria and chikungunya, for a description of risks, symptoms, preventive measures and a list of countries in which the risk is present. Only members can access the organization's list of English-speaking doctors around the globe. According to its website, "There is no fee to join IAMAT. Membership is valid for one year and renewable with a donation."
Star Tribune staff
