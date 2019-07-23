Polaris Industries beat expectations for the second quarter, delivering growth across all product divisions and bumping up the lower end of its 2019 forecast.

The Medina-based maker of all terrain vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, boats and electric cars said Tuesday its newly-acquired boat business did particularly well, adding about $182 million in sales to the quarter that ended June 30. Total sales rose 18% to $1.78 billion, beating analysts' forecast of $1.77 billion.

Net income fell 5% to $88.3 million. But excluding acquisition costs and other one-time items, the company's adjusted profit amounted to $1.73 cents a share, eight cents better than analysts expected.

Polaris narrowed its full-year 2019 earnings guidance by increasing the lower end of its prior range. The company now expects 2019 earnings of $6.10 to $6.30 per share range.

The new forecast takes into account the new China 301 list 3 tariffs, which the United States increased from 10% to 25% on nearly $200 billion worth of imported goods. Polaris also said it expects full 2019 sales to grow 12% to 13% over the $6.08 billion reported in 2018.

In a statement, Polaris CEO Scott Wine said, "Our second quarter results reflect the deft leadership and disciplined execution of our Polaris team. We worked diligently to overcome the impacts of tariffs, a very wet spring and an aggressive promotional environment, delivering financial results slightly favorable to expectations but trailing our long-term performance goals."

He said strategic price hikes impacted volume sales and the firm's Indian Motorcycle business gained market share.

Separately, Wine said Polaris was "encouraged by our market share gains and year-to-date growth in boats, as well as the continued improvement at TAP, where retail store sales growth was up nicely."

Transamerican Auto Parts is the aftermarket retail store outfit Polaris bought a few years ago. The chain of stores caters to jeep and other four wheel enthusiasts that want customized vehicle accessories.

Polaris performed better than expected considering that in May, Wine complained bitterly about the U.S. trade war with China. He said additional U.S. trade tariffs on Chinese component imports could be "catastrophic" for Polaris and could add $200 million in additional supply chain costs.

Polaris generated $6.1 billion in total revenue last year from key products made in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Indiana, Alabama, California, Mexico, Poland, France and China. The company makes its own Hammerhead brand of light utility and go-cart vehicles in Shanghai and separately buys components from outside Chinese firms. Polaris is currently building a new distribution center in Nevada.