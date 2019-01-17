The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will hold a hiring event this weekend in Bloomington to hire more airport security officers in time for the busy spring break and summer travel season.

The event is being held Saturday beginning at 8 a.m. despite a partial government shutdown that has resulted in thousands of airport security screeners working without pay.

TSA is looking for full- and part-time security officers to work at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Hourly pay ranges from $18.38 to $25.55 an hour, depending on the shift. TSA also offers health care and free transit benefits, and a 401(k) retirement plan match.

Those interested should be U.S. citizens, at least 18 years old, and “enjoy working with and helping people,” TSA said. Applicants should bring two forms of valid state or federal identification to the hiring event.

Once applicants receive an overview from TSA officials, they may be interviewed at the event, where they can also take a computer-based aptitude test and schedule a drug test and medical exam.

The event is being held at TSA’s offices, 2001 Killebrew Drive, Suite 400, in Bloomington.