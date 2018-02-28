MINNEAPOLIS — Republican Stewart Mills says he won't run for Congress again despite Rep. Rick Nolan's retirement.

Mills said in November he wouldn't challenge Nolan, a Democrat, for a third time. When Nolan recently announced plans to retire, Mills said he was reconsidering.

But Mills said in a Facebook posting Tuesday that he'd decided against it.

Several Democrats have expressed interest in the northeast Minnesota seat. Pete Stauber, a St. Louis County commissioner and retired Duluth police officer, is running on the Republican side.