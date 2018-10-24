As part of his closing argument before the Nov. 6 midterm elections, President Donald Trump has been promising that Congress is about to cut taxes for the middle class.

It isn’t.

Here he was in a rally Monday night in Texas, detailing a cut that no one on Capitol Hill was talking about until a few days ago: “We’re going to be putting in a 10 percent tax cut for middle-income families. It’s going to be put in next week, 10 percent tax cut. Kevin Brady is working on it. We’ve been working on it for a few months, a 10 percent brand-new — and that is in addition to the big tax cuts that you’ve already gotten.

“But this one is for middle income. This is — no business. Business is now good. They’re coming back. The jobs are coming back. The plants and factories are coming back like never before. They’re all coming back. This is for middle-income people, all middle-income people, a big tax, 10 percent. We’ll be putting it in next week.”

Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, was the chief architect of the $1.5 trillion tax cut Congress passed last year. His office has provided no detail about what Trump might be talking about and did not return a message asking for comment. A spokeswoman for Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., who helped push through last year’s tax cut, referred calls to the White House.

As best as policy experts around Washington can tell, Trump’s proposed tax cut could be a blueprint for what Republicans might do if they keep control of the House and Senate next year. It is clearly an applause line at rallies. It has brought tax cuts, as a topic, back onto cable news and given Trump a way to talk about last year’s tax cut, which has been somewhat of a dud on the campaign trail.

President Donald Trump during a campaign rally for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and other Texas Republicans in Houston, Oct. 22, 2018.

But to be clear: It will not be put in place next week, or even this year, despite what the president says.

Trump first floated the possibility of a new tax cut for the middle class at a rally in Nevada on Saturday. Soon after, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters traveling with him in the Middle East that he had been working with Brady on a plan that would be released “shortly.”

Mnuchin, however, offered no details on what the plan might contain.

Lobbyists have not heard of it. Nor have tax analysts. “No idea really,” said Steven M. Rosenthal, of the Tax Policy Center, when asked about the plan.

In a call with reporters on Tuesday, the chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, Kevin Hassett, also referred questions on it to the White House press office.

“Right now, the person who is discussing the tax cut for the White House is the president,” Hassett said.

Most members of Congress are not in Washington right now — they’re home in their states or districts, and largely campaigning for the midterms. The House is not scheduled to meet again until after the midterms. So there’s effectively zero chance that Congress could meet to “put in” a tax cut next week, as Trump promised in Texas.

There has been talk, among administration officials, of pushing a middle-class tax cut bill next year, if Republicans can hold both chambers of Congress. In that case, Trump may be steering the policy with his speeches, much as he did earlier when he started talking about a follow-up bill to the tax cuts he signed into law late last year. (Typically, policies are drafted before they’re announced.)

It’s often futile to talk about the policy implications of a plan that doesn’t exist, but that hasn’t stopped analysts from speculating on how much Trump’s 10-percent-cut plan might add to the ballooning federal budget deficit, which is expected to top $1 trillion before the next presidential election in 2020.