6:45 p.m. at San Jose, Earthquakes Stadium • FSN, 1500-AM

Preview: Earthquakes team officials on Friday decided that Saturday’s game will proceed as scheduled, despite the Santa Clara County Public Health Department’s recommendation that mass gatherings be postponed. The team advised at-risk people to stay away and said its stadium’s high-traffic areas will receive extra cleaning and other precautions will be taken. Minnesota United’s traveling party flew to San Jose Thursday to train for two days. Note the early 6:45 p.m. Central start time for a West Coast game … The Loons won last season’s two meetings by a combined score of 6-1, winning 3-0 in San Jose in the second week and 3-1 at Allianz Field in July … Midfielder Kevin Molino is tied for MLS’ goals lead with Seattle’s Jordan Morris after scoring twice in Sunday’s season-opening 3-1 victory at Portland. … Starting left back Romain Metanire traveled with the team Thursday after missing Wednesday’s training because he was feeling ill and had what coach Adrian Heath called the “sniffles.” He is expected to play … Goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, loaned to San Antonio FC for the season, remained with the Loons and flew with the team as well while backup keeper Greg Ranjitsingh remained in Canada to deal with his green-card application. … Gophers hockey and prep football/hockey announcer Charlie Beattie is the Loons’ new sideline reporter on FSN broadcasts. Former sideline reporter Jamie Watson has moved on to a job in expansion Nashville’s broadcast booth.

Injuries: None reported for either team.

JERRY ZGODA