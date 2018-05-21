– Venezuelans went to the polls Sunday in an internationally condemned election that critics call a power grab by President Nicolás Maduro, who is seeking a new six-year term.

Traditional opposition parties in this crisis-plagued nation of 31 million have been largely prevented from fielding candidates. They had called for a boycott of Sunday’s vote, claiming that Maduro is moving to seize dictatorial powers.

The government deployed 300,000 troops to keep watch at polling stations across the country. Government officials claimed a high turnout. But an opposition report stated that at 1 p.m., only 25.8 percent of registered voters had cast ballots. At a sampling of a dozen stations in the capital, voting lines were thin to empty after polls opened at 6 a.m. Voting was set to close at 6 p.m., though some stations were expected to remain open later.

This oil-producing nation is facing a near-total societal collapse because of mismanagement, corruption and a crumbling socialist system, fueling widespread hunger, medical shortages and a fast-expanding migrant crisis. Maduro — the anointed successor of left-wing firebrand Hugo Chávez, who died in 2013 — faced two main challengers: Henri Falcón, a former governor, and Javier Bertucci, an evangelical preacher.

Opposition supporters struggled with whether to honor the boycott or vote. In eastern Caracas, Maria Diaz, a 30-year-old accountant whose infant died in a public hospital last month because of a lack of medicines, said she voted for Falcón “because I don’t think you win anything by abstaining.”

“Look, the country’s situation, especially food and medicine, are really bad,” she said. “We need change.”

In Miami: Venezuelan exiles protested the presidential elections, decrying President Nicolas Maduro’s grip on power and the country’s slide into widespread hunger and a migrant crisis.

Amid reports of empty polling stations and light voting nationwide, Falcón urged people to go out and vote, not “stay home with arms crossed.” He denounced “irregularities,” including the illegal installment of registration booths for government benefits near at least 300 voting centers, a move he deemed an attempt to “buy the dignity of a sector of the population with blackmail.”

Tibisay Lucena, head of Venezuela’s electoral commission, conceded at a news conference that there had been valid reports of irregularities. But, she added, “what I can say is that we’re receiving less reports than in other elections.”

On Sunday, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan said Washington would not recognize the results and was considering additional sanctions including an oil embargo. But he also expressed caution about such a step, which could have dire humanitarian consequences.

“We don’t want to damage the country in a way that makes it difficult to repair after democracy is restored,” Sullivan said.

In a defiant rebuttal, Maduro responded at a televised news conference by saying the United States was “desperate given high participation levels” in the election. “Each vote is a response to the North, which thinks it owns us,” he said.

Those honoring the boycott spoke of a collision of emotions — anger at the government, disappointment with the divided opposition and frustration that exhausted Venezuelans were not taking to the streets.

“I am not going to vote. For what?” said Freddy Álvarez, a 43-year-old merchant arguing with his friend about the election at a bakery in western Caracas. Last year, tens of thousands joined anti-government marches, but those protests have largely died out.

“To see a change here, people need to take the streets again,” Álvarez said. “We will not overthrow Maduro with votes. I do not understand why people are so apathetic.”

A salsa-loving former bus driver and union leader, Maduro, 55, has sought victory by doling out food at rallies and railing against “el Imperio” — the Empire, as he often labels the United States. On Sunday, pro-government vans with loudspeakers roamed the streets, evoking the name of Chávez and urging Maduro supporters to turn out.

“Let’s vote! Let’s defend President Chávez’s legacy! Don’t stay at home!” a loudspeaker boomed from one of the vans.

Some Maduro backers said they agreed that outside enemies and domestic oligarchs were to blame for the country’s woes.

“All the difficulties we’re having are because of an economic war,” said Obdulia Herrera, a 65-year-old retired teacher. “Foreign countries are blocking everything, including medicines. If the opposition wins, we won’t get benefits anymore.”

Critics of Maduro say his government has committed fraud to win the last three elections and predicted that he would ensure his victory.

“There are no conditions under which the electoral commission will announce results that aren’t the ones they have already prepared,” said Juan Pablo Guanipa, an opposition leader. He added, “The real truth is that this is an orchestrated farce to keep Maduro in power without popular support.”

Some analysts, however, say Maduro could win without rigging the vote, because his government has already created an uneven playing field by barring his strongest opponents and monopolizing media time.

In addition, many Venezuelans said they feared they or their relatives would lose government jobs if they failed to support Maduro. Even more were worried about losing access to subsided government food boxes — known as CLAP boxes — that have become the main source of sustenance for millions.

“I already voted, and I’m now going to register for benefits, because that’s what they’re telling us to do,” said Andrea Hernández, a 19-year-old holding her 3-month-old daughter, referring to the registries for government benefits set up at many polling stations. “The bonuses, the CLAP boxes. If I don’t vote for the government, they might stop giving me these benefits.”

State TV showed Maduro as he cast his vote.

“We are an example of democracy to the whole world,” he tweeted.

Dozens of countries have criticized the elections, saying they won’t recognize the results. After uninviting Maduro to the Summit of the Americas last month in Peru, the Lima Group — 12 nations spanning the Americas — said it would reject the vote. Last week, it issued a final call for Venezuela to cancel the vote.

A number of global autocrats, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin, have backed Maduro.