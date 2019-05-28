– Central American parents and children started pouring into this desert border town faster than anyone had predicted. Out of desperation, the Salvation Army opened a shelter in a strip mall in March, thinking it would be temporary. At first, they had 50 people. Then 150. Then the numbers doubled by the week.

Churches issued calls for diapers, baby formula, coloring books and crayons. Aid workers flew in from Washington. The mayor, who opposes illegal immigration, declared an emergency and implored the White House to help because the flow of people coming out of federal detention at the border was unlike anything Yuma had ever seen.

"I'm not interested in seeing homeless and hungry families walking around the city looking for resources and all the issues that come with that," Republican Mayor Douglas Nicholls said. "It's a big issue."

In the Border Patrol's Yuma sector, which stretches from California into the Arizona desert, half of the apprehensions this year have been of children — the highest share on the U.S. southern border. The tally is rising fast in Yuma, a sparsely populated farming community in Arizona's southwest corner, driven in part by migration patterns that shift frequently as people try to determine the path of least resistance to the United States.

Asylum-seeking migrants arriving dusty and exhausted in recent days said it is easier than ever to enter the U.S. if they surrender with a child. Because minors generally cannot be held for long periods, most are released with their families or to a shelter.

Nearly 169,000 youths have surrendered at the southern border in the first seven months of this fiscal year, and more than half were 12 and younger, according to federal records and officials familiar with Customs and Border Protection statistics. Minors now account for nearly 37% of crossings — far above previous eras, when most underage migrants were teenagers and accounted for 10% to 20% of crossings.

Yuma County, Arizona, Supervisor Russell McCloud, a Republican, says allocating funds for migrant shelters is fiscally conservative and ethically in line with his constituency. MUST CREDIT: Photo for The Washington Post by Ash Ponders.

"I don't think we've ever seen anything near this," said John Sandweg, an acting director for Immigration and Customs Enforcement under the Obama administration.

The children have shattered a multibillion-dollar system that Congress and the White House built over the past two decades to quickly catch and deport adults, and border scenes involving children have been surreal: One boy recently surrendered in a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles costume, a girl carried a pink-clad doll, and border agents are feeding formula to newly apprehended babies.

Escaping drought, gangs

Migrants say they are coming to the United States because droughts are frying Central American harvests, they can't pay their bills, and gangs are recruiting children.

"I want to study," Cesar Gonzalez, 13, of Guatemala, said as he and his family waited at the Yuma airport for a flight to Boston. "And then I can work to help my father."

Families are increasingly heading to the desert dunes of Arizona's southwest corner because they sense the U.S. government's focus is on the Texas border along the Rio Grande and because Arizona has less space for detention beds, meaning they are more likely to be released quickly.

"On other borders, they're deporting people," said Queny, who asked not to disclose her last name. She said her Central American family of five, including a 1-year-old, paid less than $6,000 to cross, cheaper than the price for smuggling an adult. In Arizona, they were released within days.

Latinos make up more than 60% of Yuma County's population, and more than a quarter of the population are immigrants. Though Latinos generally lean left, Yuma is politically divided. Some embrace President Donald Trump's hard-line approach to immigration policy; a few have driven by the shelter and shouted at the families to go home.

Others help. They serve meals, sort donated clothes and monitor the shelter around the clock. Piles of shampoo, diapers and canned goods are arriving, but it's difficult to keep up with demand.

"It's basically a revolving door," said Salvation Army Capt. Jeffrey Breazeale.

Though Trump's proposed $4.5 billion in border spending includes humanitarian aid and enforcement, Democrats worry the approach doesn't adequately address the children, whom one lawmaker called the "cannon fodder in Trump's re-election campaign."

"I've never seen it this bad, and I think it's going to get worse," said Rep. Raul Grijalva, D-Ariz., who visited Yuma. "As kids, they are now part and parcel of a presidential election. As that campaign escalates as they become more desperate, so will the situation on the border."

So far, locals have shouldered the cost. The mayor, a Republican married to the daughter of a Mexican immigrant, has dispatched city workers to help. The Democrat-led County Board of Supervisors voted to spend up to $25,000 to cover shelter utilities, if it expands. "I oppose illegal immigration because it's illegal, but what you see now is migration. It's lawful," said Russell McCloud, board vice chairman and a Republican, referring to asylum claimants. "That's the issue, right? Otherwise they would be stopped and turned away."

Dreams of a better life

At Border Patrol facilities, advocates say, children fall silent. But at the shelters, they come alive. They play, throw tantrums, cuddle with stuffed animals. They have their own thoughts about what is good about the U.S. Some wish for a bicycle, others for a better education. Some said they want to send money to the parents and siblings left behind.

Emmanuel and Ayembi, twin brothers from Guatemala, are going to Pennsylvania to meet their grandfather for the first time. Their mother, Beisy, 22, hasn't seen him since he left Guatemala 15 years ago to work and send money home.

South of Yuma, on the Mexican side of the border, more families are waiting to get in.

One recent night, children played with Barbie dolls and coloring books on a filthy sidewalk. They slept under blue tarps weighed down with rocks and pressed against a border fence fortified with razor wire. They pay a few pesos to a lady to bathe or wash their hair. They are trying to cross legally, and they have been waiting for three months.

"The people who suffer are the children," said Rosa, who traveled to the border with her 10-year-old daughter, Ruth, from El Salvador.

Evelyn, a gaptoothed little girl from Mexico traveling with her mother, Marisol, held up a doll and smiled. She turns 6 in November. "My birthday will be on the other side," she said.