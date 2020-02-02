TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Evins Desir had 16 points to lead five Florida A&M players in double figures as the Rattlers beat Bethune-Cookman 73-67 on Saturday.
Nasir Core added 14 points for the Rattlers. MJ Randolph chipped in 11, and DJ Jones and Brendon Myles each contributed 10. Randolph also had nine rebounds.
Leon Redd had 16 points for the Wildcats (10-12, 4-4 Mid-Eastern Conference). Isaiah Bailey added 14 points and eight rebounds and Cletrell Pope had 14 points.
Florida A&M (7-13, 5-4) will pursue its fifth consecutive home win next Saturday when the team hosts Howard. Bethune-Cookman plays NC A&T at home next Saturday.
