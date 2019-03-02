– Arlinda Valencia was at a funeral when an uncle told her a bewildering family secret: An Anglo lynch mob had killed her great-grandfather.

"A mixture of grief and shock overwhelmed me since this was the first I heard of this," said Valencia, 66, leader of a teachers union in El Paso. "The more I looked into it, the more stunned I was at how many Mexicans were lynched in this country."

Valencia and other descendants of lynching victims are now casting attention on one of the grimmest campaigns of racist terror in the American West: the lynching of thousands of men, women and children of Mexican descent from the mid-19th century until well into the 20th century.

Some victims were burned alive, like Antonio Rodríguez, 20, a migrant worker who was hauled from a jail in Rocksprings, Texas, tied to a tree and set ablaze in 1910. Other mobs hanged, whipped or shot Mexicans, many of whom were U.S. citizens, sometimes drawing crowds in the thousands.

Lynchings have long been associated with violence against blacks in the South, and these atrocities are remembered at the National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Alabama. Lynchings of Hispanics have faded into history with less attention. Often, they have been portrayed as attempts to exercise justice on behalf of white settlers protecting their livestock or claims to land.

But a new movement is underway to uncover that neglected past. It has unleashed discussions about the scramble for land or mining claims that frequently influenced these lynchings, as well as the traces of such episodes in resurgent anti-Latino sentiment and the question many parts of the United States are confronting: Who gets to tell history?

"The conquest of the West is still simply a tale of incredible progress for many Americans," said Monica Muñoz Martínez, a professor of American studies at Brown University who has written extensively about anti-Mexican violence in Texas.

"But despite the unwillingness to recognize these lynchings as a tragedy, or even recognize them at all, momentum is building to finally reckon with these events," said Muñoz Martínez, who was raised in Texas and is a co-founder of Refusing to Forget, a group committed to increasing awareness about state-sanctioned violence against Latinos in Texas.

Texas, which enshrined white supremacy in its 1836 constitution when Anglo slaveholders seceded from Mexico, had by far the most episodes of mob violence against people of Mexican descent, according to William D. Carrigan and Clive Webb, historians who have documented such cases.

Reasons given for these lynchings varied wildly, including accusations of cattle theft, murder, cheating at cards, refusing to play the fiddle, shouting "Viva Diaz!" — even witchcraft.

One of the most contentious episodes involved Valencia's ancestors. The family and several neighbors had settled in the outpost of Porvenir in a remote stretch of West Texas on the Rio Grande, eking out a quiet existence as farmers.

But on Jan. 28, 1918, a group of Anglo cattlemen, Texas Rangers and U.S. Army cavalry soldiers descended on the village as families slept. They seized 15 men and boys, the youngest of whom was 16, marched them to a bluff overlooking the river and fatally shot them at close range.

After burning Porvenir, the Rangers and ranchmen claimed, without offering proof, that the villagers had been thieves. They contended that the victims had been informants for Mexicans who had raided the nearby Brite Ranch a month earlier. They also claimed that they had come under fire.

But U.S. government investigations found that the Mexicans were unarmed. Valencia's great-grandfather, Longino Flores, was among the dead. Her grandfather, Rosendo Mesa, was a boy who survived because he was away buying provisions.

"My grandfather kept everything about the massacre to himself, which kind of amazed me," said Valencia. "Remember, this is Texas. There's reverence for the nearly godly Texas Rangers. To this day, the truth is hard."

Valencia found out how hard it is to even agree on the facts surrounding the killings when historians and descendants of the victims at Porvenir — a village largely erased from local memory after it was razed in 1918 and survivors fled — applied to the Texas Historical Commission for a historical marker.

After several delays, the descendants finally got their marker in late 2018 on a highway near the razed village. It came after Commission Chairman John Nau told staff to inquire about also having markers that described raids that occurred on Anglo ranches around the time of the Porvenir massacre.

"Chairman Nau's comments were provided as advice about how the county could address local concerns that the whole story was not being told about this period in Texas history," said spokesman Chris Florance.

States on the border are grappling yet again with efforts among prominent conservatives to label Latino immigrants a security threat.

"With everything that's happening on the border, it infuriates me that these lynchings were just swept under the rug," said Brandi Tobar, 19, an Arizona college student and a descendant of one of the men killed at Porvenir. Tobar is a co-writer of a song, "Village Called Porvenir," to remember the ­massacre.

"If we don't want something like this repeated, it's about time for the entire country to know the truth," she said.