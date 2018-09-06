TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis picked state Rep. Jeanette Nunez to be his running mate Thursday, marking the first time a Cuban-American woman will be on the Florida ballot for lieutenant governor.

Nunez has represented a Miami district since 2010, and currently serves as speaker pro tempore.

The pick also is noteworthy because she has been at odds with some of the DeSantis' agenda supporting President Donald Trump. DeSantis won the nomination last week with Trump's endorsement, and he's been a constant defender of the president on Fox News.

But Nunez tweeted in during the 2016 presidential election that Trump was a con man who supported the Ku Klux Klan. Nunez was backing U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio for president at the time.

And while DeSantis has a tough-on-immigration position that's in line with Trump's, Nunez was the prime sponsor of a 2014 education bill to provide in-state tuition for immigrant families, a bill opposed by several immigration hardliners including current U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, who has campaigned with DeSantis.

Nunez was expected to join DeSantis, Republican Gov. Rick Scott and other Republican candidates at a rally in Orlando. Scott can't seek re-election because of term limits and is instead challenging Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson.

Democratic nominee Andrew Gillum was scheduled to announce his pick for running mate Thursday morning.