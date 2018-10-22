TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Race, the economy, the environment and President Donald Trump were subjects of the first debate in Florida governor's race.

Former Republican U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis and Democratic Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum squared off Sunday on CNN, clearly setting out their differences.

Gillum criticized DeSantis for a comment he made that Florida voters wouldn't "monkey this up" by voting for the black mayor and implied DeSantis aligns himself with racists.

DeSantis said Gillum would hurt Florida's economy by raising taxes and hiking the minimum wage.

And on Trump, Gillum criticized the president, but said he would be happy to work with him to bring money to Florida for needed projects.

DeSantis replied, "That's just not the way it works," DeSantis said his close relationship with Trump is better suited to securing his help.