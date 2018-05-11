DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman who pleaded guilty to leaving her three young children alone in a filthy, feces-covered home has been sentenced to probation.
The Des Moines Register reports a judge Friday sentenced 26-year-old Destinee K. Miller to three years of probation, which she'll serve in a women's residential facility. She must complete substance abuse and mental health treatment, and she must maintain a job or pursue an education.
Miller pleaded guilty in February to neglect or abandonment of a dependent person.
Police arrested Miller in October after her children ages 4, 2 and 1 were found outside their home. One child was covered in feces and another had a full diaper.
Defense lawyer Nicholas Dial says Miller takes responsibility but noted she was overwhelmed and in a bad relationship.
