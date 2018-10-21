– At some point this season, whether it’s tomorrow, next month or not until the February trade deadline, the Wolves are going to have to play without Jimmy Butler.

That’s the decree from Wolves and Star Tribune owner Glen Taylor after Butler made his request for the Wolves to deal him almost a month ago.

In any deal the Wolves will likely receive a player or two who can help them, but on Saturday, they got a glimpse of how they look without Butler in the lineup in their 140-136 loss to the Mavericks at American Airlines Center.

Offensively the Wolves didn’t skip a beat without Butler, as Derrick Rose scored 28 points, a personal high in his short career with the Wolves, and Karl-Anthony Towns led with 31. But defensively the Wolves couldn’t keep the shorthanded Mavericks, playing without the recovering Dirk Nowitzki and Harrison Barnes, from scoring in bunches right along with them.

The Wolves had little answer for Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic, who finished with 26 points while DeAndre Jordan had his way inside with 22 points and 10 rebounds.

– and hold it. For the game, the Mavericks shot 50 3-pointers, hitting 17 of them. While the Wolves shot well from beyond the arc (14-for-27) they also ceded advantage in second-chance points, with the Mavericks getting 24 to the Wolves’ 12.

After Taj Gibson tied the game with 28 seconds remaining, Mavericks guard Dennis Smith Jr. pushed off Rose but drew the foul on Rose while hitting the shot for a 137-134 Mavericks lead. The Wolves had a chance to tie with 6.1 seconds remaining. After exchanging free throws, the Wolves turned the ball over on a three-quarter court pass with three seconds remaining, allowing the Mavericks to win.

The first quarter featured one of the most impressive offensive performances by any Wolves team in their history. Their 46 points in the first 12 minutes were just one point shy of the team record 47 set in 2013. The Wolves raced out to a 24-9 lead with almost everybody contributing.

What was notable for the Wolves, given their lack of 3-point shooting last season, was that they hit 6 of 8 3-pointers in the quarter. Josh Okogie, making his NBA regular-season debut Saturday, got the start in place of Butler and looked like he belonged right from the start. Rose provided nine off the bench in the quarter while Jeff Teague added nine of his own.

But the Wolves weren’t as perfect on the defensive end of the floor. The Mavericks cut into the 15-point deficit and pull within nine by the end of the quarter. “

The Wolves held their lead through the early minutes of the second quarter but Doncic took over the game halfway through the quarter. He had two 3-pointers and added another 3-point play as he led the Mavericks to their first lead of the night, 62-61 with 3:22 to play. Doncic had 15 in the first half. The Wolves ran into foul trouble in a chippy first half with Andrew Wiggins picking up three fouls and Okogie committing four.

The Mavericks staked out their first lead of the night in the third quarter as Okogie and Wiggins couldn’t escape foul trouble. They picked up their fifth fouls before the quarter was through, but thanks in part to Rose, the Wolves entered the fourth with a thin 99-97 lead. Wiggins’ foul trouble was especially hard for the Wolves to swallow as he had 19 points on just eight field-goal attempts.

He didn’t re-enter until there was 5:52 remaining as the Wolves made their final push, one that came up just short.