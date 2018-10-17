Before we get into the NBA regular season, which starts Wednesday for the Wolves, or get too deep (again) in the now four-weeks-old Jimmy Butler trade talks, let's pause for a moment and appreciate the candor displayed by veteran guard Derrick Rose during his session with reporters on Monday.

Rose has played with Butler and under coach Tom Thibodeau before, both in Chicago and last year with the Wolves. He's a veteran who has bounced around lately and seen a lot of situations.

All of these things added up to some refreshing honesty out of Rose — a frank assessment of where things stand after a very strange month. In regard to where the Wolves are chemistrywise, Rose was most honest of all.

"We got room for growth," he said. "We don't even have an identity of how we're going to play offensively and defensively, so you just gotta build those things along the way."

