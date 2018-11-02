LA GRANGE, Texas — A Texas sheriff's deputy has been shot and critically wounded and a suspect is in custody after an attempt to serve the man with an arrest warrant ended in gunfire and a three-hour standoff.
Authorities say it began about 6 p.m. Thursday when a deputy went to a La Grange discount store to serve the man with a warrant charging him with failure to register as a sex offender.
La Grange police Chief David Gilbreath says the suspect cut a deputy with a knife before darting to a nearby motel.
Fayette County Judge Ed Janecka says deputies followed and the suspect opened fire, shooting one deputy in the head. The deputy was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
After a three-hour standoff, the suspect surrendered.
La Grange is about 70 miles (113 kilometers) southeast of Austin.
