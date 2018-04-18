DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Authorities say a deputy fatally shot a man who stabbed him with a knife early Wednesday inside the Douglas County Sheriff's office.

News outlets report that the man came in looking for shelter Tuesday night and was given water.

Sgt. Jesse Hambrick says the man eventually went into a restroom and called 911, saying he'd been poisoned. Hambrick says deputies responded and found the man combative.

Hambrick told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that deputies tried to subdue him with a stun gun but one of the officers was "forced to discharge his firearm" after the man stabbed him in the leg.

The deputy was being treated. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating.