RACINE, Wis. — Racine County sheriff's officials say a deputy was injured during a blood draw for a suspected drunken driver.
The deputy stopped the driver for speeding in an active construction zone on Interstate 94 in Raymond Wednesday night. Authorities say the driver was arrested on suspicion of his fourth drunken driving charge after failing field sobriety tests. He was taken to the hospital, a search warrant was obtained and the deputy helped hold him down for the blood draw because he was uncooperative.
Sheriff's officials say the 44-year-old Twin Lakes man kicked the deputy in the face, injuring the deputy's jaw.
The driver was taken to the Racine County Jail.
