WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Florida deputy has been sentenced to a year in jail for an on-duty crash that left a man with traumatic brain damage and permanent injuries.
The Palm Beach Post reports that Deputy Brandon Hegele was sentenced Tuesday. He was convicted earlier this month of reckless driving.
Authorities say Hegele was driving 104 mph (167 kph) just before his patrol car rear-ended a SmartCar driven by 62-year-old Harry Deshommes in May 2016. The posted speed was 50 mph (80 kph), and prosecutors say Hegele ignored commands to stay back in a chase.
Records show Hegele had previously been involved in at least six crashes in his patrol car causing tens of thousands of dollars in damages.
