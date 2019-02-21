WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Florida deputy has been fined $500 and had his driver license suspended for three months for causing an off-duty crash that left a young woman comatose for more than a month.

The Palm Beach Post reports 25-year-old Michael D'Avanzo was sentenced Wednesday after pleading no contest to two traffic citations. He has also been placed on administrative leave by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say D'Avanzo was driving more than double the 25-mph speed limit in a Delray Beach neighborhood last July when he ran a stop sign and crashed into an SUV that then-18-year-old Farrah Fox was riding in.

Delray Beach police had recommended felony reckless driving charges for D'Avanzo, but prosecutors decided not to pursue the more serious charges.