MONROE, N.C. — Deputies in North Carolina say they're seeking a teenager who robbed a 9-year-old's lemonade stand at gunpoint.
The Union County Sheriff's Office said Sunday that the stickup happened near a traffic roundabout in Monroe, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) southeast of Charlotte.
Deputies say the young drink vendor reported that a male teenager with a camouflage hat and black shirt placed a black handgun to the boy's stomach Saturday, demanded money and then fled on foot.
Sheriff's spokesman Tony Underwood tells The Charlotte Observer less than $20 in cash was stolen.
Authorities found a camouflage hat, a black BB handgun and a stolen metal tin in some nearby woods. Deputies believe the suspect left a bicycle in the brush for his getaway.
