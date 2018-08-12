A group of women stuck in a weedy lake on their inflatable rainbow unicorn received an amusing rescue from a Chisago County sheriff’s deputy who happened to be driving by on Saturday.
“Yes a rainbow unicorn,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a Tweet showing a video clip of the rescue. “With a handful of laughs and some mad rescue roping skills they were pulled back to the dock!”
