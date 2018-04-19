PENSACOLA, Fla. — Sheriff's deputies in Florida stopped a man and woman from entering a technical college after someone called warning that the pair wanted to "take over the school by force."

Administrative director Greg Davis says the Florida Institute of Ultrasound in Pensacola went into lockdown Wednesday when they learned of the threat.

Escambia County Sheriff's deputies arrested 52-year-old Mark Kinney and 41-year-old Mary Kinney on gun and drug charges. A gun was in Mark Kinney's waistband, and a bag of methamphetamine in his pocket.

WKRG reports Mark Kinney said he wanted a technician to scan his ear because he'd felt something moving around inside.

The Kinneys both face numerous charges including gun possession as convicted felons. Lawyers for them aren't listed on jail records.