OLDSMAR, Fla. — Law enforcement authorities in Florida are investigating an early morning explosion at a bank's ATM.
Pinellas County sheriff's officials said in a news release that they responded to an alarm at a BB&T bank in Oldsmar around 3:27 a.m. Monday.
Officials say they discovered "there had been an explosion to the drive-thru ATM" on the south side of the building.
Detectives are investigating.
No additional details have been released.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Appeals court agrees Trump tax returns can be turned over
President Donald Trump's tax returns can be turned over to state criminal investigators by his personal accountant, a federal appeals court in New York ruled Monday.
National
Trial delayed over bomb plot for solider said to be Satanist
A federal judge in Kansas has delayed the trial of an Army infantry soldier who prosecutors say is a Satanist hoping to overthrow the U.S. government and distributed information about building bombs.
National
Officer-involved shooting reported in Cottage Grove
Cottage Grove police report an officer-involved shooting in the St. Paul suburb.
National
Jury to start deciding Oklahoma officer's fate in killing
A jury is expected to begin deliberations Monday in the trial of an Oklahoma City police officer who fatally shot an unarmed man who had doused himself in lighter fluid and was threatening to set himself on fire.
National
Republican leader accuses Ag secretary of 'bungling' job
Wisconsin's agriculture secretary was fighting to save his job Monday, calling senators to urge their support, even as the Republican leader of the state Senate accused him of bungling the job and being part of the dairy crisis problem facing the state.