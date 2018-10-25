CONWAY, S.C. — A South Carolina sheriff's office has fired two deputies who drove a transport van into floodwaters, resulting in the death of two mental-health patients.
The Horry County Sheriff's Office announced the decision Wednesday as part of an investigation into the actions of deputies Stephen Flood and Joshua Bishop.
The pair were driving 45-year-old Wendy Newton and 43-year-old Nicolette Green to a facility as part of a court order when floodwaters rose from heavy rains unleashed by Hurricane Florence. Green and Newton drowned in the back of the van Sept. 18. Flood and Bishop tried unsuccessfully to rescue the women.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
Targeted by pipe bomb, CNN denounces White House's rhetoric
CNN's president on Wednesday denounced the White House for its "total and complete lack of understanding" of the consequences of attacks against the media after the cable news network's New York office and several prominent Democrats were sent pipe bombs.
National
The Latest: Trump skips some usual lines of attack at rally
The Latest on President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Wisconsin (all times local):
National
The Latest: Trump skips some usual lines of attack at rally
The Latest on President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Wisconsin (all times local):
National
The Latest: Trump skips some usual lines of attack at rally
The Latest on President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Wisconsin (all times local):
National
The Latest: Trump skips some of usual attack lines at rally
The Latest on President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Wisconsin (all times local):
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.