LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A North Carolina day care worker has been accused of pulling an 18-month-old girl's hair out.
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that 23-year-old Rebecca Nicole DeGregory is charged with misdemeanor child abuse.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies spoke with the child's mother, who said a call from the day care in Denver on March 21 indicated another child had pulled out her daughter's hair but her child was OK.
But a staff member later called the mother and said a review of surveillance video showed another worker pulling the child's hair so hard that some came out.
DeGregory, who was fired from her job, is free on a $5,000 bond. It's not known if she has an attorney. A phone number listed for her had been disconnected.
