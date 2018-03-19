PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. — Florida deputies didn't have far to travel when responding to a car crash because it crashed into a sheriff's office substation.
A Broward Sheriff's Office news release says the crash occurred shortly before noon Monday at the agency's South Broward district office in Pembroke Park.
Deputies say one person was taken to a nearby hospital. The person's name and the extent of their injuries weren't immediately released.
Officials didn't say what caused the crash.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Home & Garden Lake Minnetonka's 32,000-square-foot landmark Pillsbury mansion gets deep discount to $7.9M
More from Star Tribune
Home & Garden Lake Minnetonka's 32,000-square-foot landmark Pillsbury mansion gets deep discount to $7.9M
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
The Latest: Austin neighborhood still on lockdown post-blast
The Latest on the bombings in Austin, Texas (all times local):
National
Comedy Central's Klepper gathers with gun activists
Comedy Central's Jordan Klepper is planning a slumber party for young activists pushing for action on gun control
National
Victims' families urge California to end gun investments
California Treasurer John Chiang and families of mass shooting victims called Monday for the nation's largest public pension fund to stop investing in companies that sell assault weapons and devices that allow guns to fire more rapidly.
National
The Latest: Data-mining firm got $6M from Trump campaign
The Latest on Cambridge Analytica's use of Facebook data (all times local):
National
The Latest: Critics call bid to end gun investment political
The Latest on calls for California's public pension fund to stop investing in assault-weapon retailers (all times local):
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.