LANCASTER, Calif. — Two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies went the extra mile for a woman after her motorized wheelchair ran out of power.
The wheelchair wouldn't fit in their patrol car and the woman did not want to leave it behind. So in a video posted on Facebook, one of the deputies pushed her back to her Lancaster, California, home.
His partner teased him about the "slow" pace of the trip, which was about a mile (kilometer). The woman is heard on the video chuckling about that.
