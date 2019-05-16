Retirement savings can suffer from interest rate moves, market volatility and other financial risks, but depression can be just as damaging.

The transition to retirement itself is enough to trigger mood problems if you are emotionally unprepared, said Jamie Hopkins, director of Retirement Research at Carson Group. "Some people don't know what they are supposed to be doing," Hopkins said.

Catalysts such as declining health can be depressing as life gets more limited. Caregivers often become widows or widowers, and are at high-risk without a significant other to care for them.

Depression can have a lasting financial impact, so mental health must be a factor in retirement planning.

"We talk about diversifying your portfolio and your life," said Neal Van Zutphen, a certified financial planner from Tempe, Ariz.

Consider just the cost on health: depression lowers immune system responses, strains the heart, limits the ability to care for yourself and depletes energy.

A home health aide or assisted living facility costs more than $4,000 month in most parts of the country, and a shared room at a nursing home can run more than $7,000, according to Genworth's 2018 Cost of Care survey.

Hopkins assesses clients' happiness and finances when creating retirement projections. The key question: Where will you find your meaning? He prompts people to think about goal-based planning.

Phased retirement, with shorter work hours, helps clients ease into a new lifestyle.

"This gives you the ability to test-drive retirement, as opposed to cold turkey," Hopkins said.

Depressed retirees are also vulnerable to scams targeting those desperate for help, experts said.

Kathleen Rehl, author of "Moving Forward on Your Own: A Financial Guide for Widows," worked with one widow who handed over a chunk of her life savings to buy Iraqi currency and lost it all. Many widows she works with fall prey because of financial illiteracy.

Financial education is the best bet, but for people experiencing grief and possible depression, a thick, jargon-filled report can be daunting.

Graphics are Rehl's answer. She divided up widow Liz's $1.5 million into colored blocks, including for inheritance, charity and spending (to create memories with family). Each area was tied to a goal-based investment strategy.

"She'd bring this graphic to meetings," said Rehl, and they worked together to plot out the rest of her financial life.

Beth Pinsker writes for Reuters.