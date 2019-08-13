– Life was a struggle for Jimmy Aldaoud. He was bipolar and schizophrenic, and battled depression and diabetes. He got into trouble, frequently landing in jail or on the street in Detroit, where he grew up.

Then, in June, he was deported to Iraq, and life got even more difficult. He had never set foot there before, his family said. He did not understand Arabic. He did not have enough medicine.

And he was alone. His three sisters did not know he had been sent there until he called them from the city of Najaf.

Aldaoud, 41, died in Baghdad last week, after days of vomiting blood and begging to return to the United States.

"He was sort of doomed from the beginning," said Edward Bajoka, an immigration lawyer who is in touch with Aldaoud's family.

Aldaoud's experience illustrates the dire consequences that noncitizens living in the United States may face if they are deported to countries they have not seen in decades, or ever. Aldaoud was officially an Iraqi, but he was born in a refugee camp in Greece and entered the U.S. legally in 1979.

Almost as soon as Aldaoud left the airport in Najaf, Iraq, he would have been unable to read the signs or understand the conversations around him.

"He was literally crying every day," said his sister Rita Aldaoud, 30.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials in Detroit said in an unsigned statement that Aldaoud was ordered removed from the United States in May 2018 after at least 20 criminal convictions over the previous two decades. While awaiting deportation, he was released in December with a GPS tracker, but he cut it off, the agency said. Local police arrested him in April on a larceny charge, and he was finally deported on June 2.

After about two weeks in Iraq, Aldaoud lamented his situation in a Facebook video.

"They wouldn't let me call my family, nothing," he says of U.S. immigration officers. "I begged them. I said: 'Please, I've never seen that country. I've never been there.' "

Shortly after the video was posted, the Rev. Martin Hermiz, spokesman for Iraq's Christian Endowment, found Aldaoud's phone number and called to ask if he needed help.

"He said, 'No — if anyone wants to help me, let Trump know my situation here in Iraq so maybe he can have mercy on me and bring me back to America,'" Hermiz recalled.

Hermiz did not hear from Aldaoud again, but he did get a call from a friend of Aldaoud, who said he had taken Aldaoud to a hospital because he was vomiting blood. The hospital gave him medication and sent him home, Hermiz said.

A Baghdad neighbor found Aldaoud dead in his apartment Aug. 6.

Rita Aldaoud has had trouble believing her brother could have been deported to a country to which he had never been.

"It's baffling. I don't understand it," she said. "We're still dumbfounded, to be honest."