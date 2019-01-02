NEW YORK — Blake Nordstrom, who led the upscale department store chain Nordstrom as co-president with his brothers Erik and Peter, has died. He was 58.
The Seattle-based company did not disclose the cause of death, saying Nordstrom passed away early Wednesday unexpectedly. Last month, Nordstrom said that he had been diagnosed with lymphoma, but that his cancer was treatable.
Nordstrom Inc. said in a statement that its executive leadership will continue under Erik and Peter Nordstrom.
Blake Nordstrom had worked at the chain for more than 40 years. He was the great-grandson of company founder John W. Nordstrom, a Swedish immigrant.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
Administration denies status to young immigrants due to age
Some immigrant youth looking to start over in the United States after fleeing abusive homes are seeing their applications for green cards rejected because the Trump administration says they're too old.
Music
Daryl Dragon, of 'The Captain and Tennille,' dead at 76
Daryl Dragon, the "Captain" of "The Captain and Tennille," has died.
National
Tesla cuts prices as 4Q deliveries miss analysts' estimates
Shares of electric car and solar panel maker Tesla Inc. tumbled Wednesday after the company cut vehicle prices by $2,000 and announced fourth-quarter sales figures that fell short of Wall Street estimates.
Movies
Netflix raises movie-viewership curtain with 'Bird Box'
Netflix has provided the movie industry with an unprecedented peek at how a newly released film is faring as competition for Hollywood's biggest names intensifies.
Variety
The stock market starts off 2019 with more turbulence
The roller-coaster ride on Wall Street resumed on Wednesday, the first trading day of the new year, as stocks plunged early on, then slowly recovered and finished with a slight gain.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.