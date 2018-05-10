RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina dentist's office has apologized for an ad showing three white doctors wearing cultural garb.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports Renaissance Dental Center in Raleigh placed the full-page ad in the May edition of Midtown Magazine showing the doctors with the headline, "Everyone smiles in the same language!" A banner with the words "Free Whitening System" ran below the photo.

One doctor wore a kimono while a second depicted a Native American. The third doctor appeared in Scottish wear.

In its apology posted to Twitter Thursday, the dentist's office said it was "attempting to focus upon something that unites us." It said the office realized the ad was "ignorant and offensive."

Previous ads show the doctors posing in referee's shirts, construction hats and exercise clothes.