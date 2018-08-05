WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — Denny Hamlin's No. 11 will start from the pole Sunday for NASCAR's Cup road race at Watkins Glen International.

The Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota was the first car through the morning inspection process. All 12 drivers who made the final round of qualifying passed.

Hamlin traversed the 2.45-mile layout at 125.534 mph in qualifying on Saturday, just ahead of series points leader Kyle Busch.

Chase Elliott will start third in the No. 9 Chevy, followed by Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Larson. Joey Logano, who won the Xfinity race on Saturday, qualified sixth, followed by Aric Almirola, AJ Allmendinger, Erik Jones, Kasey Kahne, Ryan Blaney and Michael McDowell.

The cars of Paul Menard, who qualified 14th, and Kurt Busch, who qualified 21st, were the only ones to fail inspection. Their times were disallowed and both Fords were sent to the rear of the 37-car field.