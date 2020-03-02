DALLAS — Dexter Dennis had a career-high 25 points as Wichita State narrowly defeated SMU 66-62 on Sunday.
Grant Sherfield made 4 of 5 from 3-point range and finished with 14 points and six assists for Wichita State (22-7, 10-6 American Athletic Conference). Jamarius Burton added six rebounds. Jaime Echenique had 13 rebounds and four blocks.
Isiaha Mike had 23 points for the Mustangs (19-9, 9-7). Kendric Davis added 10 points. Emmanuel Bandoumel had 10 points.
Wichita State plays Memphis on the road on Thursday. SMU faces Central Florida on the road on Wednesday.
