NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — Police say former NBA star Dennis Rodman has been arrested on suspicion of DUI in Southern California.
Lt. Rachel Johnson of the Newport Beach Police Department says Rodman was pulled over late Saturday for a traffic violation.
Johnson says officers administered a field sobriety test, which Rodman failed. She says he submitted to a Breathalyzer test and blew over the .08 legal limit.
Rodman was released from custody Sunday morning. Johnson didn't immediately know if he had an attorney.
An email seeking comment from Rodman's representatives was not immediately returned Sunday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Meet the new Ford Ranger: Not made in Minnesota
Ford made the wrong bet on small pickup trucks in 2011. It hopes to put things right — and win back customers — with the 2019 Ford Ranger.
National
Kennedy targets gun violence in Illinois governor campaign
Few people running for public office have been more personally affected by gun violence than Chris Kennedy, who was a child when his father and uncle, Sen. Robert Kennedy and President John F. Kennedy, were assassinated.
Variety
The Latest: Offred on the run as 'Handmaid's Tale' returns
The Latest on upcoming programming from the TV Critics meeting in Pasadena, California (all times local):
National
Trump says program to protect 'Dreamers' is 'probably dead'
President Donald Trump said Sunday that a program that protects immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children is "probably dead," casting a cloud over already tenuous negotiations just days before a deadline on a government funding deal that Democrats have tied to immigration.
Celebrities
Bill Murray returns to 'SNL' as Steve Bannon on 'Morning Joe' spoof
The "SNL" alumnus pulled off the Grim Reaper hood to play the former presidential adviser and Breitbart editor.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.