HELSINKI — Danish police say a 20-year-old man has died and at least four people have been injured in an outbreak of gunfire north of Copenhagen in what appears to be a clash between criminal gangs.
Police said the shootings in the suburban neighborhood of Rungsted late Saturday have led to the arrest of 14 people after raids in several areas.
Spokesman Lau Thygssen of the Copenhagen regional police told Danish broadcaster TV2 that those involved in the gunfire were "younger men aged about 20-27 years and we think they have gang relations."
The injured were rushed to a hospital. Police are investigating the deadly clash.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
India bans key highway in Kashmir for 2 days a week
Authorities in India's portion of disputed Kashmir on Sunday began enforcing a government ban on the movement of civilian vehicles for two days a week on a key highway to keep it open exclusively for military and paramilitary convoys.
World
In possible first, Cuba allows march by animal activists
On Sunday morning a group of animal-lovers will march a mile down one of Havana's main thoroughfares waving placards calling for an end to animal cruelty in Cuba.
World
Pakistan releases first batch of 360 Indian fishermen
Pakistani officials say they will release the first batch of 360 Indian prisoners detained for fishing illegally in the country's territorial waters in the Arabian sea.
World
As Israelis head to polls, it's all about Netanyahu
Israel's election campaign has been a three-month roller coaster of mudslinging, scandals and more scandals. But when voters head to the polls on Tuesday, one name will be predominantly on their minds: Benjamin Netanyahu.
World
Netanyahu, challenger: 2 front-runners in Israel elections
Israel's long-serving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is the favorite to win Israel's general election this week but he faces serious corruption charges and a stiff challenge from a former military chief, Benny Gantz, who has positioned himself as the country's savior.