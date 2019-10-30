COPENNHAGEN, Denmark — Denmark will allow a joint German-Russian pipeline project, which will bring Russian gas directly to Germany under the Baltic Sea.
Wednesday's decision by the Danish Energy Agency to approve the Nord Stream 2 pipeline's route is a blow to the U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, which had fiercely opposed it, and a victory for Russia and Germany which staunchly supported it.
The planned Baltic pipeline will transport natural gas about 1,200-kilometers (746-miles) from Russia to Europe. It has come under fire from the United States and some European countries claiming it could increase Europe's dependence on Russia as a supplier of energy.
