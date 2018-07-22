Denied Justice
‘I was just lost in the dark’
Women describe their experiences reporting sexual assaults to police in Minnesota – and how that has affected their lives.
HEAR THEIR STORIES
Warning: May contain explicit content
The suspect in this case denied the allegations to the police.
The suspect in this case was not interviewed by police.
The suspect in this case was interviewed by police; the investigator declined to submit the case for charging.
The suspect in this case denied the allegations to police.
The man who raped Honold, Daniel Drill-Mellum, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six years in prison
The suspect in this case denied the allegations to the police.
Following inquiries from the Star Tribune, police reopened this case.
The suspect in this case denied the allegations to police.
The suspect in this case would not discuss the allegations with police, but denied them to the Star Tribune.
The suspect in this case denied the allegations to police.
The suspect in this case denied the allegations to police.
The suspect in this case would not discuss the allegations with police.
The suspect in this case was not interviewed by police.
-
- Haleigh Ortmeier-Clarke
- Katie Finch
- Andrea Gram
- Melissa “Rabbitt” Miyashiro
- Abby Honold
- Alissa Lien
- Cherrelle McGowan
- Brooke Morath
- Sarah Ortega
- Florkime Paye
- Emily Schlecht
- Melody Walton
- Wendy Cushing
- Amber Mansfield