Denied Justice

‘I was just lost in the dark’

Women describe their experiences reporting sexual assaults to police in Minnesota – and how that has affected their lives.

Photos and video by Renée Jones Schneider • Star Tribune

Photos and video by
Renée Jones Schneider • Star Tribune

HEAR THEIR STORIES

Warning: May contain explicit content

Haleigh Ortmeier-Clarke
Katie Finch
Andrea Gram
Melissa “Rabbitt” Miyashiro
Abby Honold
Alissa Lien
Cherrelle McGowan
Brooke Morath
Sarah Ortega
Florkime Paye
Emily Schlecht
Melody Walton
Wendy Cushing
Amber Mansfield

Additional reporting by Brandon Stahl and Jennifer Bjorhus

More from this series

“Denied Justice” is an occasional series examining how Minnesota’s criminal justice system often fails victims of rape and sexual assault.

1

When a rape is reported,
and nothing happens

Chronic errors and failings plague most rape investigations.
2

How repeat rapists slip by police

Police have closed dozens of rape investigations without knowing
the suspects had been accused or convicted of similar crimes.

Hear their stories

View video of women describing the experience of reporting their assaults to the authorities.

Follow the podcast

A joint podcast of the Star Tribune and WCCO Radio explores this investigation in “Inside the News: Investigating Rape.”

HELP US TELL THIS STORY

The Star Tribune is continuing to report on law enforcement’s handling of sexual assaults. If you are a survivor who wants to talk about your experience with police or prosecutors, we would like to hear from you. Our reporters will not share your information without your explicit permission. We also are interested in hearing readers’ questions and ideas about areas to pursue.

You can reach Jennifer Bjorhus at 612-673-4683 or at jennifer.bjorhus@startribune.com. Brandon Stahl is at 612-673-4626 or brandon.stahl@startribune.com.

Both reporters can also be reached using the encrypted messaging app Signal at 612-467-9841. You may also tell us your story using this form.

How we wrote this series

Methodology: We’ve reviewed more than 1,000 police files. This is what we looked for.

Best practices: We tracked police performance against best practices established by leading law enforcement and survivor advocacy groups.

Outside review: We sent a random sample of 160 Minnesota rape cases to more than a dozen veteran sex crime investigators.

Victim resources

If you believe you have experienced sexual assault, there are many resources available for you here.

The suspect in this case denied the allegations to the police.

The suspect in this case was not interviewed by police.

The suspect in this case was interviewed by police; the investigator declined to submit the case for charging.

The suspect in this case denied the allegations to police.

The man who raped Honold, Daniel Drill-Mellum, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six years in prison

The suspect in this case denied the allegations to the police.

Following inquiries from the Star Tribune, police reopened this case.

The suspect in this case denied the allegations to police.

The suspect in this case would not discuss the allegations with police, but denied them to the Star Tribune.

The suspect in this case denied the allegations to police.

The suspect in this case denied the allegations to police.

The suspect in this case would not discuss the allegations with police.

The suspect in this case was not interviewed by police.

Haleigh Ortmeier-Clarke

“The police officer told me that I must come in for an interrogation. Not an interview, an interrogation.”

Haleigh Ortmeier-Clarke

“The police officer told me that I must come in for an interrogation. Not an interview, an interrogation.”

Katie Finch

“If something else happened I don’t know if I’d bother to report it.”

Katie Finch

“If something else happened I don’t know if I’d bother to report it.”

Andrea Gram

“I still feel fear just leaving my apartment.”

Andrea Gram

“I still feel fear just leaving my apartment.”

Melissa Miyashiro

“This is exactly why women don’t come forward. This is exactly why women don’t report rape and sexual violence.”

Melissa “Rabbitt” Miyashiro

“This is exactly why women don’t come forward. This is exactly why women don’t report rape and sexual violence.”

Abby Honold

“On campus I was ... a pariah.”

Abby Honold

“On campus I was ... a pariah.”

Alissa Lien

“I didn’t feel like I was a human being. I didn’t feel like I was listened to or respected or believed.”

Alissa Lien

“I didn’t feel like I was a human being. I didn’t feel like I was listened to or respected or believed.”

Cherrelle McGowan

“I felt like ending my life when it happened. I just wanted to die. But I didn’t. I just try to keep living.”

Cherrelle McGowan

“I felt like ending my life when it happened. I just wanted to die. But I didn’t. I just try to keep living.”

Brooke Morath

“It’s a terrifying, humiliating and defeating feeling. It shouldn’t be this hard for a victim.”

Brooke Morath

“It’s a terrifying, humiliating and defeating feeling. It shouldn’t be this hard for a victim.”

Sarah Ortega

“Being asked questions like why didn’t I scream, it makes you question, why didn’t I scream?”

Sarah Ortega

“Being asked questions like why didn’t I scream, it makes you question, why didn’t I scream?”

Florkime Paye

“I lost friends of a decade because they knew him and they wanted to believe him.”

Florkime Paye

“I lost friends of a decade because they knew him and they wanted to believe him.”

Emily Schlecht

“Nobody teaches you how to be a victim. Nobody teaches you what you have to do in that situation.”

Emily Schlecht

“Nobody teaches you how to be a victim. Nobody teaches you what you have to do in that situation.”

Melody Walton

“All of the little things that they could have done better, or could have done at all.”

Melody Walton

“All of the little things that they could have done better, or could have done at all.”

Wendy Cushing

“Nobody had my back, nobody protected me, nobody looked out for my best interests and I felt alone. I felt scared.”

Wendy Cushing

“Nobody had my back, nobody protected me, nobody looked out for my best interests and I felt alone. I felt scared.”

Amber Mansfield

“To them I was probably just some crack whore.”

Amber Mansfield

“To them I was probably just some crack whore.”

  • Haleigh Ortmeier-Clarke
  • Katie Finch
  • Andrea Gram
  • Melissa “Rabbitt” Miyashiro
  • Abby Honold
  • Alissa Lien
  • Cherrelle McGowan
  • Brooke Morath
  • Sarah Ortega
  • Florkime Paye
  • Emily Schlecht
  • Melody Walton
  • Wendy Cushing
  • Amber Mansfield